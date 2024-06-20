Star Alliance celebrates 10 years at London Heathrow Terminal 2

Star Alliance, along with its member airlines, marks a decade of operations at Heathrow’s Terminal 2, known as the Queen’s Terminal. Since its opening in 2014 under the “Move Under One Roof” initiative, Terminal 2 has facilitated seamless connections and operations for over 15 million passengers annually, nearly 20% of the airport’s capacity.

Celebrating the milestone, Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotoulias and Heathrow Chief Customer Officer Ross Baker highlighted the terminal’s success and commitment to future excellence.

Terminal 2 offers various enhanced services for passengers, including Gold Track Security, Baggage Tracking, Star Connection Centre, and complimentary upgrades on the Heathrow Express for Star Alliance Gold status customers.

The terminal serves as a hub for 23 Star Alliance airlines, operating 124 flights daily to 44 destinations across 23 countries.