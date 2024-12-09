Michael Rousseau, Air Canada CEO, elected Chairperson of Star Alliance Chief Executive Board

Michael Rousseau, President and CEO of Air Canada, has been elected Chairperson of the Star Alliance Chief Executive Board (CEB), succeeding Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines. Rousseau will lead the board of the world’s largest airline alliance for the next two years, guiding its strategic direction and acting as the board’s spokesperson.

In his role, Rousseau aims to enhance the Alliance’s commitment to delivering a seamless and connected travel experience. Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotoulias praised Rousseau’s expertise and thanked Scott Kirby for his impactful four-year tenure.

The CEB comprises CEOs from all 25 Star Alliance member airlines, collectively shaping the alliance’s strategic vision.