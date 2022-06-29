German railway operator Deutsche Bahn joins Star Alliance

Deutsche Bahn is the first company outside the aviation industry to join the Star Alliance. In the alliance, air and rail travel should be better networked in the future.

Deutsche Bahn is the first company outside the aviation industry to become a partner in an international airline alliance. According to several news agencies, Deutsche Bahn and Star Alliance want to seal their membership next Monday.

A “new intermodal partnership” is to be presented in Frankfurt. This should set “a strong signal for the mobility turnaround“. The combined use of flight and train should be improved by joining the alliance.

Deutsche Lufthansa and Deutsche Bahn are already working together on the German transport market and are offering joint tickets. This service could also be opened up to the customers of the other Alliance members.

Star Alliance boss Jeffrey Goh indicated a few weeks ago that a company from outside the industry would join the alliance. Goh, DB board member Michael Peterson and Lufthansa board member Harry Hohmeister want to announce details of the cooperation on Monday.

Deutsche Bahn joins shortly after the 25th anniversary of the Star Alliance. The alliance was founded in May 1997 under the leadership of Lufthansa. The Star Alliance currently has 26 partner airlines working together at more than 50 international hubs. The alliance operates offices in Singapore and Frankfurt.

When shall we see an ICE train in Star Alliance livery?