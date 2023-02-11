Virgin Atlantic will join SkyTeam on 2 March 2023

Virgin Atlantic has announced that it will join SkyTeam on 2 March 2023. It will become the first and only member airline of the alliance in the United Kingdom. It was confirmed in September 2022 that the carrier would join the alliance.

CEO Shai Weiss confirmed the 2 March date. The move marks the first time a British airline has joined an alliance since the now-defunct British Midland International joined Star Alliance in 2002. Prior to that, British Airways was a founding member of oneworld in 1999.

The carrier is already part of a joint venture with Delta Air Lines, Air France and KLM. This has notably boosted the airline’s transatlantic operations. From now on, SkyTeam’s presence will grow significantly at London Heathrow airport.