SkyTeam suspends Aeroflot’s membership in alliance

SkyTeam airline alliance announced suspension of membership of Russian airline Aeroflot. This is according to a press release published on the website of the alliance.

“SkyTeam and Aeroflot have agreed to temporarily suspend the airline’s SkyTeam membership. We are working to limit the impact for customers and will inform those affected by any changes to SkyTeam benefits and services,” the alliance said.

Aeroflot confirmed the temporary suspension of the airline’s membership in the alliance. It is working to minimize the impact of this decision on customers. The Russian airline does not stop using SkyTeam trademarks, products and services, but some restrictions may apply to the privileges of the alliance on Aeroflot PJSC flights.

SkyTeam is one of the three largest airline alliances along with Star Alliance and Oneworld. Today it consists of 19 airlines from four continents.