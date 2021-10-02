SkyTeam reopens Dubai lounge after 18 months

SkyTeam, the global airline alliance, has reopened the doors of its Dubai lounge today, 18 months after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Available to First, Business Class and Elite Plus customers flying from Dubai, the re-opened 960-square meter facility offers the same luxurious escape from the gate, with enhanced safety and cleanliness protocols.

The SkyTeam lounge is situated in Concourse D at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 1 and will open three hours before the first SkyTeam flight departs until the final departure of the day. Managed on behalf of SkyTeam by dnata, the Dubai lounge is the third in the alliance’s global network to reopen after Vancouver and Istanbul.

“With travel demand increasing, we are excited to reopen our Dubai lounge and offer a quality airport experience to premium customers as they return to the skies,” said Christian Oberlé, SkyTeam’s Chief Customer Experience Officer. “SkyTeam’s lounge might have been closed, but we didn’t take our focus off caring for our customers, working with dnata to offer enhanced services and a seamless and enjoyable experience when they arrive in our lounge.”

Highlights of SkyTeam’s Dubai lounge include:

Safety first – to keep guests safer, various health safety measures are in place including self-scanning of boarding passes, required face coverings, enhanced cleanliness measures, face-covering requirement and frequent access to hand sanitiser stations.

Oasis of calm – zonal ambient lighting, separate TV room, dining and business areas provide customers with a space that suits their needs

Global cuisine – a wide selection of hot and cold menu options representing the diversity of SkyTeam’s network, plus local and regional delicacies, rotating monthly. Food selection is displayed to meet the highest hygiene standards

More space – partitions and rearranged furniture offer more room to work or relax in

Shower facilities – cleaned after each use, allowing customers to freshen up on their travels

Later this year, SkyTeam will open a brand-new lounge at Comodoro Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport in Santiago de Chile, the alliance’s first in Latin America.

AMSTERDAM, 1 October 2021