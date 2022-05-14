SkyTeam opens new lounge in Santiago de Chile

SkyTeam’s latest branded lounge has opened its doors to customers at Santiago International Airport, the alliance’s first in South America. The 757m² facility is available to international Elite Plus, First and Business Class customers and features special touches, authentic local cuisine and spectacular views across the Andes.

“As international travel returns, we’re excited to enhance the customer experience by adding another lounge to our global network,” said SkyTeam CEO, Kristin Colvile. “We’ve combined the warmth of Chilean hospitality with elements of the country’s delicious cuisine to offer a welcoming space for customers to enjoy before they fly.”

SkyTeam’s Santiago lounge is set on the first floor of the airport’s Terminal 2, Pier E, and features design elements that pay homage to the country’s cultural heritage. Comfortable, custom-designed seating with charging points, along with showers, free Wi-Fi and other amenities designed to help customers relax and recharge.

Customers looking for an authentic taste of Chile can refuel on freshly prepared empanadas or help themselves from a wide buffet selection with international options available throughout the day for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

SkyTeam’s Santiago lounge is open from three hours prior to the first flight until the last SkyTeam flight of the day departs. Santiago International Airport is served by five member airlines, including Aerolineas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air France, Delta Air Lines, and KLM.

Later this year, SkyTeam will reopen its Sydney lounge with a brand-new look, following remodelling and enhancements that are currently taking place.

AMSTERDAM, 11 May 2022