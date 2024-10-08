SkyTeam and Trenitalia partner to offer seamless Air-Rail travel across Italy, enhancing intermodal connectivity

SkyTeam and Trenitalia, Italy’s leading rail operator, have signed an MOU to integrate air and high-speed rail travel, offering customers a wider range of destinations across Italy.

Announced at the World Aviation Festival in Amsterdam, the partnership allows travellers to combine air and Trenitalia’s Frecciarossa train services in a single reservation, enhancing intermodal travel options. SkyTeam frequent flyers can earn and redeem miles on Trenitalia, and vice versa for Trenitalia’s CartaFRECCIA members on eligible SkyTeam flights. The collaboration strengthens SkyTeam’s intermodal strategy and Trenitalia’s goal of expanding its European rail network, making travel across Italy more flexible and sustainable.

The deal follows a similar agreement between SkyTeam and Eurostar, which was announced two weeks ago.