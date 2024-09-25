Eurostar joins SkyTeam: Pioneering integrated Air-Rail Travel partnership

Eurostar and SkyTeam, the global airline alliance, have announced a groundbreaking partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on September 25, 2024. Eurostar becomes SkyTeam’s first non-airline partner, allowing passengers to book integrated air and rail journeys in a single reservation while benefiting from SkyTeam’s services.

This collaboration will enable customers to combine long- and medium-haul SkyTeam flights with sustainable rail travel across Eurostar’s network, covering the UK, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. Approximately 13% of Eurostar’s current passengers are long-haul travellers arriving at SkyTeam hubs like Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris-CDG, and London Heathrow.

Both Eurostar CEO Gwendoline Cazenave and SkyTeam CEO Patrick Roux emphasised the sustainability and convenience of this partnership, which aims to launch in early 2025. The integration will expand travel options and reduce carbon emissions, further developing existing air-rail connections between Amsterdam and Brussels.