oneworld’s first European lounge in Amsterdam promises to excite customers

The oneworld® alliance has inaugurated its first fully-branded European lounge in Amsterdam, expanding its premium travel experience. Collaborating with ASPIRE, a subsidiary of Swissport, the 473 square-metre lounge is located in Amsterdam Airport Schiphol’s non-Schengen departure area, offering a sophisticated and spacious environment for travellers to relax before their flights.

The lounge, adorned with bespoke lighting inspired by Amsterdam’s iconic canal bridges, features bird-themed design elements and is conveniently located within 10 minutes of alliance member airlines’ departure gates. The oneworld lounge is open to eligible oneworld customers departing on international flights outside the Schengen area, contributing to the alliance’s strong presence at Schiphol. T

he launch aligns with oneworld’s 25th-anniversary celebrations and enhances the travel experience for customers of member airlines such as American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Iberia, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, and Royal Jordanian. Open daily from 05:30 to 22:00, the lounge offers a contemporary setting with modern fixtures, digital technologies, and comfortable seating. The eye-catching design, including a mesmerizing luminous horizon, aims to make travel simple, relaxing, and enjoyable. The lounge further strengthens oneworld’s commitment to providing a premium experience for its customers.