oneworld welcomes Alaska Airlines’ intention to join the alliance

oneworld® is delighted with the announcement that Alaska Airlines intends to join the alliance by summer 2021, and its plans to form a US West Coast international alliance with oneworld founding member American Airlines.

Once approved, oneworld membership will allow Alaska Mileage Plan loyalty members to earn and redeem miles through oneworld member airlines’ extensive global network.

As the world’s most highly-rated alliance, oneworld is on track to welcome Royal Air Maroc from 1 April 2020, adding its first full member in the African continent.

In the last 12 months, oneworld unveiled new digital technology to enable a truly seamless travel experience across member carriers and announced plans for the first oneworld branded lounge at Moscow Domodedovo Airport. The alliance also introduced a fresh brand positioning, Travel Bright, to launch the alliance’s third decade and better reflect the diversity of today’s travellers and our member airlines.

In 2019, oneworld was the repeat winner of several airline alliance awards, reinforcing its status as the preferred alliance of customers and the travel community.

13 FEBRUARY 2020