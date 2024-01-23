oneworld unveils its first-ever dedicated lounge experience in Seoul

oneworld has unveiled its inaugural fully branded dedicated airport lounge in Seoul, marking a significant advancement in premium benefits and luxury air travel.

Collaborating with global aviation ground services provider Swissport and ASPIRE Airport Lounges, the 555-square-metre oneworld lounge in Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 1 offers a contemporary setting for up to 148 customers.

The lounge caters to oneworld member airlines like American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Qatar Airways, and SriLankan Airlines, enhancing the travel experience for more than 60 weekly flights to Seoul. The new lounge provides a vibrant and calming space for oneworld customers to recharge, relax, and dine before their flights. With a smart and memorable design, the lounge incorporates digital technologies, warm settings, and refined fixtures, setting the benchmark for contemporary travel.

Open daily, the lounge is available for eligible oneworld Emerald and Sapphire customers, as well as First and Business Class customers departing from Seoul on oneworld flights. It is expected to serve as a blueprint for future oneworld lounges worldwide, resetting the standard for premium travel experiences.