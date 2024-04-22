oneworld unveils exclusive 25th anniversary cocktail ‘The 25’

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, oneworld introduces a signature cocktail named ‘The 25’ in collaboration with The Connaught in London. Crafted by Ago Perrone, Director of Mixology at The Connaught Bar, the cocktail blends London Dry Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Bitter, Mezcal, and a unique oneworld and The Connaught Orange Grove essential oil.

Accompanying this is a mocktail version, both to be served in oneworld lounges globally and featured in a digital collection of member airlines’ signature drinks.

Nat Pieper, oneworld CEO, expresses excitement for the celebration, emphasising the cocktail’s embodiment of oneworld’s spirit of adventure and commitment to excellence. Ago Perrone highlights the cocktail’s inspiration drawn from travel, taking drinkers on a flavourful journey.

Additionally, oneworld commemorates its 25th year with the opening of branded lounges at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and Incheon International Airport.