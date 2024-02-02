oneworld Alliance celebrates 25 years of connecting cultures and delighting nine billion passengers

On 1st February 2024, oneworld, the global airline alliance, marks a quarter-century of providing exceptional travel experiences. Since its launch in 1999 by founding members American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, and Qantas, oneworld has flown nearly nine billion passengers, connecting them globally.

With 13 top airlines and plans for Oman Air to join as the 14th member in 2024, the alliance celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and unique cultures from over 170 territories. The alliance offers access to 900 destinations, 600 premium lounges, additional baggage allowances, and innovative services, setting new standards in customer excellence and sustainability.

As oneworld enters its next 25 years, the commitment to innovation, collaboration, and memorable travel experiences remains unwavering.