Zurich named Europe’s best airport for 18 consecutive years at the World Travel Awards

Winners have been chosen by an international jury of tourism and hospitality experts for the past 27 years. The award is presented to outstanding service providers in various areas of the travel and tourism sector. Zurich Airport has remained unbeaten in its category every year since 2004.

International awards

The Brazilian airports Florianópolis and Vitória operated by Flughafen Zürich AG were also top-rated. In government quality surveys, passengers ranked them the two top airports in the country. Passenger surveys are conducted every month at the 20 biggest Brazilian airports. Thanks to its takeover by Zurich Airport International and the opening of a new terminal in October 2019, Florianópolis outstripped all its rivals and was voted Brazil’s top airport. In second place was Vitória Airport where the airport operator had recently invested in improving passenger convenience, for example in better WiFi and wayfinding, and in the visual identity of the airport.