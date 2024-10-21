Zurich Airport’s winter timetable 2024/25: new routes to Giza and Salalah

Zurich Airport’s winter timetable for 2024/25 comes into effect on Sunday, 27 October 2024, offering passengers 169 destinations served by 53 airlines. Highlights of the new season include additional routes from Edelweiss and easyJet, along with enhanced connectivity to the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

New Destinations from Edelweiss and easyJet

Edelweiss is expanding its network with two weekly flights to Giza/Sphinx, starting from 18 December, and new twice-weekly flights to Salalah, Oman, via Muscat from the end of February. Additionally, Edelweiss will serve Tunis seasonally, complementing Tunisair’s summer schedule.

easyJet is adding Bordeaux and Manchester to its winter schedule, making it the second airline after SWISS to connect Zurich with these cities.

Enhanced Connectivity to Key Markets

Etihad will increase its Zurich-Abu Dhabi route to two daily flights by June 2025, offering better connections to the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

will increase its Zurich-Abu Dhabi route to two daily flights by June 2025, offering better connections to the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Cathay Pacific is resuming daily flights to Hong Kong.

is resuming daily flights to Hong Kong. Ethiopian Airlines will increase its frequency to Addis Ababa, offering daily service from late October 2024.

will increase its frequency to Addis Ababa, offering daily service from late October 2024. Air India will continue its direct service to New Delhi, with four weekly flights complementing SWISS’s daily connection.

will continue its direct service to New Delhi, with four weekly flights complementing SWISS’s daily connection. Oman Air has resumed flights to Muscat, with up to five weekly flights available in the winter schedule.

Seasonal Extensions and Year-Round Service

Several airlines are extending seasonal routes:

SWISS will start its summer routes to Seoul and Toronto earlier in March 2025, while also continuing flights to Cluj-Napoca, Košice, and London Gatwick.

will start its summer routes to Seoul and Toronto earlier in March 2025, while also continuing flights to Cluj-Napoca, Košice, and London Gatwick. GP Aviation will maintain its daily Zurich-Pristina route.

will maintain its daily Zurich-Pristina route. Eurowings will offer up to 11 weekly flights to Berlin.

will offer up to 11 weekly flights to Berlin. Edelweiss will extend seasonal services to destinations like Bilbao, Ibiza, Antalya, and Cagliari, while introducing year-round flights to Split and Faro.

Popular Nordic Destinations

Nordic destinations remain in demand, with Edelweiss increasing flights to Tromsø and adding new routes to Kittilä and Rovaniemi in Finland. Seasonal flights to Kuusamo and Ivalo will run from mid-December to late March.

Temporary Check-in Relocation

From 29 October 2024 to 19 March 2025, Zurich Airport will continue its renovation of the baggage conveyor belts in Check-in 1. During this period, check-in services for SWISS, Lufthansa, Edelweiss, and other Star Alliance airlines will temporarily move to Check-in 3 for Economy and Premium Economy passengers, while First Class and other priority guests will continue to use Check-in 1.