Zurich Airport’s winter timetable 2023/24 introduces new direct route to Colombia and more flights

Zurich Airport’s winter timetable for 2023/24 offers travellers an expanded range of options, featuring 167 destinations served by 50 airlines. Notable additions include new long-haul routes by Edelweiss to Bogotá and Cartagena in Colombia, with convenient non-stop flights, catering to both leisure and business travellers. Additionally, Edelweiss will connect Switzerland with Ivalo and Kuusamo in Finland from February to March.

Several routes within Europe will see increased frequency, with SWISS resuming flights to Bremen, offering more flights to Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, and other European destinations. Notably, long-haul offerings by SWISS are expanded with increased frequencies to Shanghai, Singapore, and Cairo, while doubling daily flights to Miami.

European holiday and leisure destinations are also enriched, with airlines like Air Malta, Croatia Airlines, and Cyprus Airways increasing services to popular vacation spots. easyJet introduces a new route to London Stansted, and Chair Airlines resumes flights to Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.

A significant highlight is the introduction of BeOnd, a premium leisure airline starting flights from Zurich to Malé in the Maldives via Dubai from November 17, 2023.

The winter timetable runs from October 29, 2023, to March 30, 2024, expanding Zurich Airport’s connectivity and travel options.