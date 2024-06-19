Zurich Airport completes major phase of new baggage system

Seven-year project enhances baggage handling with cutting-edge technology

Zurich Airport has successfully completed the main construction phase of its new baggage sorting system, the largest construction project at the airport in recent years. The new system replaces the old one, which has reached the end of its lifecycle.

Seamless Transition and Advanced Technology

The transition to the new system, which began in November 2023, required extensive planning and continuous monitoring to ensure minimal disruption. The new technology meets EU regulations for security screening and is designed to ensure reliable baggage handling, critical for smooth airport operations. On average, the system processes 30,000 pieces of baggage daily, with peaks up to 50,000.

Ongoing Work Until 2027

While the primary construction is complete, further work will continue until 2027, including infrastructure replacement in the connection tunnel towards Dock E. The full replacement will result in a state-of-the-art system with 25 kilometres of conveyor tracks, 5,500 motors, and 5,600 sensors. Flughafen Zürich AG expects to invest around CHF 450 million in the project, ensuring the system’s functionality for the next 20 to 25 years.