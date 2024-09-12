Zurich Airport traffic figures grow 6% in August 2024

- Passenger Traffic:
- A total of 3,096,971 passengers passed through Zurich Airport in August 2024, a 6% increase compared to August 2023.
- Passenger levels reached 99.5% of those in August 2019 (pre-pandemic).
- Local passengers accounted for 2,141,217, while transfer passengers made up 31% (949,942 passengers).
- Air Traffic Movements:
- There were 24,132 takeoffs and landings, marking a 4% increase year-on-year.
- Air traffic movements are at 96% of the 2019 level.
- The average number of passengers per movement increased by 2% to 145 passengers.
- The average seat load factor was 85%, up by 1 percentage point compared to the previous year.
- Freight Volume:
- Zurich Airport handled 33,640 tons of freight, a 23% increase compared to August 2023.
- Freight volume was still 5% lower than in August 2019.
