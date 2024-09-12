Zurich Airport traffic figures grow 6% in August 2024

  • Passenger Traffic:
    • A total of 3,096,971 passengers passed through Zurich Airport in August 2024, a 6% increase compared to August 2023.
    • Passenger levels reached 99.5% of those in August 2019 (pre-pandemic).
    • Local passengers accounted for 2,141,217, while transfer passengers made up 31% (949,942 passengers).
  • Air Traffic Movements:
    • There were 24,132 takeoffs and landings, marking a 4% increase year-on-year.
    • Air traffic movements are at 96% of the 2019 level.
    • The average number of passengers per movement increased by 2% to 145 passengers.
    • The average seat load factor was 85%, up by 1 percentage point compared to the previous year.
  • Freight Volume:
    • Zurich Airport handled 33,640 tons of freight, a 23% increase compared to August 2023.
    • Freight volume was still 5% lower than in August 2019.

