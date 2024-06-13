Zurich Airport sees record passenger numbers in May 2024

In May 2024, Zurich Airport welcomed 2,772,182 passengers, marking a 9% increase from the previous year and surpassing pre-crisis levels from May 2019 by 2%. This milestone, partly due to the timing of the Whitsun and Corpus Christi holidays, saw over 100,000 passengers on May 17 alone.

Local passengers totalled 1,975,161, with transfer passengers making up 29% (791,352 passengers). Air traffic movements rose by 7% year-on-year to 23,762 takeoffs or landings, reaching 97% of May 2019 levels. The average number of passengers per movement slightly decreased to 132, while the seat load factor was 79%.

Freight volume also saw a significant increase, with 37,382 tonnes transported, up 23% from last year, though slightly below May 2019 levels by 2%.