Zurich Airport recorded 2,353,808 passengers in March 2025, a 1% increase year-on-year. Of these, 1.6 million were local passengers, while transfer passengers made up 32% (750,266).

Aircraft movements rose 4% to 20,930 takeoffs and landings. However, the average number of passengers per movement fell by 6% to 126, and the seat load factor declined by 4 percentage points to 75%.

Freight volume saw a 4% increase, reaching 41,505 tonnes for the month.