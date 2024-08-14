Zurich Airport sees 7% passenger growth in July 2024, nearing pre-pandemic levels

In July 2024, Zurich Airport handled 3,105,953 passengers, marking a 7% increase from the previous year and reaching 99% of July 2019’s passenger levels.

Local passengers totalled 2,235,983, with transfer passengers making up 28% (863,488 passengers) of the total.

Air traffic movements rose by 4% year-on-year to 24,617, reaching 96% of July 2019 levels.

The average number of passengers per flight increased by 1% to 144, with a seat load factor of 85%.

Freight volume at the airport grew by 23% year-on-year to 37,021 tonnes, though it remains 2% below July 2019 levels.