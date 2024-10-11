Zurich Airport sees 5% passenger growth in September 2024

Zurich Airport welcomed nearly 2.95 million passengers in September 2024, a 5% increase compared to last year and exceeding pre-pandemic levels (102% of September 2019). Of these, 29% were transfer passengers, totalling 841,034, while local passengers numbered 2.1 million.

Air traffic movements rose by 2% year-on-year to 23,778, though still below 2019 levels (98%). Larger aircraft and higher seat load factors contributed to an increased average of 141 passengers per flight and a seat load factor of 84%.

Freight volume grew 16% year-on-year to 35,457 tons, though it remains 3% below 2019 levels