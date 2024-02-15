Zurich Airport reports 13% increase in passengers for January 2024

In January 2024, Zurich Airport recorded a notable surge in passenger traffic, with 1,959,580 passengers, marking a 13% increase compared to the previous year. The passenger levels reached 92% of those seen in January 2019. Local passengers accounted for 1,328,750, while transfer passengers comprised 32%, totalling 624,440.

Air traffic movements experienced an 8% year-on-year increase, reaching 18,439 take-offs or landings. In a monthly comparison, air traffic movements stood at 85% of the 2019 level. The average passengers per movement rose to 125, a 2% increase from the previous year, and the average seat load factor was at 73.6%, with a marginal 0.1 percentage point decrease.

Freight transportation at Zurich Airport in January saw a significant 13% increase, amounting to 31,935 tonnes compared to the previous year. However, when compared to January 2019, freight volume declined by 9%.