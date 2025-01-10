Zurich Airport rejects “Nighttime Peace Initiative” as illegal and harmful to Swiss accessibility

The “Nighttime Peace Initiative,” which seeks to reduce Zurich Airport’s operating hours by 30 minutes, has been deemed infeasible and unlawful by the governing council. Zurich Airport and the Swiss Confederation emphasise that the existing operating schedule, essential for Switzerland’s global connectivity, is federally mandated and cannot be altered by cantonal initiatives.

Key Points

Federal Mandate : Zurich Airport operates under Swiss Confederation regulations, with hours extending until 23:30 to manage delays. Further restrictions would violate federal law and undermine international connections.

: Zurich Airport operates under Swiss Confederation regulations, with hours extending until 23:30 to manage delays. Further restrictions would violate federal law and undermine international connections. Impact on Connectivity : The proposed changes would disrupt intercontinental and short-haul flights, jeopardising Switzerland’s accessibility and its role as a travel hub.

: The proposed changes would disrupt intercontinental and short-haul flights, jeopardising Switzerland’s accessibility and its role as a travel hub. Economic Consequences : Reduced operations would incur significant economic damage, undermining Zurich’s position as a vital international gateway.

: Reduced operations would incur significant economic damage, undermining Zurich’s position as a vital international gateway. Proactive Measures: Zurich Airport is addressing delay issues through increased noise surcharges and long-term improvements, including runway extensions approved in March 2024.

Conclusion

The governing council’s resolution sends a clear signal rejecting the initiative, citing its legal invalidity and adverse effects on Switzerland’s connectivity and economy.