Zurich Airport passenger traffic nears pre-crisis levels in 2024

Zurich Airport recorded 31.2 million passengers in 2024, a 99% recovery of pre-pandemic levels from 2019 and an 8% increase from 2023. This marks 2024 as the second-busiest year in the airport’s history.

Key highlights:

Air traffic movements : 261,103 (+6% vs. 2023, -5% vs. 2019).

: 261,103 (+6% vs. 2023, -5% vs. 2019). Seat load factor : Rose to 80.6% , driven by larger and better-utilized aircraft.

: Rose to , driven by larger and better-utilized aircraft. Cargo : 436,032 tons handled (+15% vs. 2023, -3% vs. 2019).

: 436,032 tons handled (+15% vs. 2023, -3% vs. 2019). Connections: 198 cities in 74 countries served by 68 airlines. Top destinations include London, New York, and Dubai.

In December 2024, passenger numbers reached 2.37 million (102% of December 2019), with a 78% seat load factor. Freight volume for the month increased by 8% year-over-year, despite remaining 3% below 2019 levels.