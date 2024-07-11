Zurich Airport passenger and freight traffic up in June 2024

In June 2024, Zurich Airport saw 2,808,339 passengers, an 8% increase compared to last year and reaching 97% of June 2019 levels. Of these, 1,957,693 were local passengers, and 842,016 (30%) were transfer passengers.

Air traffic movements rose by 4% year-on-year to 23,590 takeoffs and landings, which is 95% of the 2019 level. The average number of passengers per movement increased by 1% to 137, with an unchanged seat load factor of 82%.

Freight volume at Zurich Airport totalled 37,453 tonnes in June, marking a 27% increase from last year and a 2% rise from June 2019.