Zurich Airport key traffic figures September 2023: +21% vs 2022 and only 2% below 2019 figures

In September 2023, 2,818,696 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 21% compared to last year. Passenger levels are 98% of those reached in September 2019.

In September, the number of local passengers was 1,956,515. Transfer passengers amounted to 30%, equal to 856,474 passengers.



Year on year, air traffic movements increased by 13% to 23,310 take offs or landings. A monthly comparison shows that air traffic movements are at 96% of the 2019 level. The average passenger per movement figure increased to 140 (+5% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor was at 83% (+1 percentage point vs. previous year).



A total of 30,632 tonnes of freight were transported at Zurich Airport during the month of September. This led to a decrease of 7% in freight volume compared to last year. Compared to September 2019, freight volume decreased by 16%.