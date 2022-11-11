Zurich Airport key traffic figures October 2022: +50% vs 2021, -16% vs 2019

In October 2022, 2’417’367 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 50% compared to last year. Passenger levels are 84% of those reached in October 2019.

In October, the number of local passengers was 1’769’307. Transfer passengers amounted to 27%, equal to 640’530 passengers. On 9 October 2022, 94’571 passengers travelled through Zurich Airport, which is the highest number of passengers since the beginning of the pandemic.

Year on year, air traffic movements increased by 26% to 20’992 take-offs or landings. A monthly comparison shows that air traffic movements are at 87% of the 2019 level. The average passenger per movement figure increased to 135 (+6% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor was at 82% (+7 percentage points vs. previous year).

A total of 36’054 tonnes of freight were transported at Zurich Airport during the month of October. This led to a decrease of 8% in freight volume compared to last year. Compared to October 2019, freight volume decreased by 7%.

10 November 2022