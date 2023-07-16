Zurich Airport key traffic figures June 2023: +20%

In June 2023, 2,596,903 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 20% compared to last year. Passenger levels are 90% of those reached in June 2019.

On 30 June 2023, 97,850 passengers travelled through Zurich Airport, the highest number of passengers per day since the outbreak of the Corona pandemic.

Year on year, air traffic movements increased by 13% to 22,617 take-offs or landings. A monthly comparison shows that air traffic movements are at 92% of the 2019 level. The average passenger per movement figure increased to 136 (+3% vs. the previous year). The average seat load factor was at 82% (+1 percentage point vs. the previous year).

A total of 29,575 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport during the month of June. This led to a decrease of 15% in freight volume compared to last year. Compared to June 2019, freight volume decreased by 19%.

12 July 2023