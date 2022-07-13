Zurich Airport key traffic figures June 2022: 75% of June 2019 level

In June, the number of local passengers was 1’560’413. Transfer passengers amounted to 28%, equal to 594’958 passengers.

Year on year, air traffic movements increased by 96% to 20’079 take-offs or landings. A monthly comparison shows that air traffic movements are at 81% of the 2019 level. The average passenger per movement figure increased to 132 (+39% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor was at 81% (+23 percentage points vs. previous year).

A total of 34’937 tonnes of freight were transported at Zurich Airport during the month of June. This led to an increase in freight volume of 13% compared to last year. Compared to June 2019, freight volume decreased by 5%.

12 July 2022