Zurich Airport key traffic figures July 2023: +16% vs 2022, -7% vs 2019

In July, the number of local passengers was 2,121,942. Transfer passengers amounted to 27%, equal to 787,370 passengers. On 30 July, 107’969 passengers travelled through Zurich Airport, the highest number of passengers per day since the outbreak of the Corona pandemic.

Year on year, air traffic movements increased by 10% to 23,748 take-offs or landings. A monthly comparison shows that air traffic movements are at 92% of the 2019 level. The average passenger per movement figure increased to 142 (+1% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor was at 84% (-1 percentage point vs. previous year).

A total of 30,121 tonnes of freight were transported at Zurich Airport during the month of July. This led to a decrease of 16% in freight volume compared to last year. Compared to July 2019, freight volume decreased by 20%.

14 August 2023