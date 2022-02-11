Zurich Airport key traffic figures January 2022: +212% vs 2021, -58% vs 2019

In January 2022, 898’084 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 212.1% compared to last year. Passenger levels are 42.1% of those reached in January 2019.

In January, the number of local passengers was 622’334. Transfer passengers amounted to 30.4%, equal to 271’978 passengers.

Year on year, air traffic movements increased by 129.4% to 12’741 take offs or landings. A monthly comparison shows that air traffic movements are at 58.8% of the 2019 level. The average passenger per movement figure increased to 89.6 (+12.9% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor was at 54.4% (+8.8 percentage points vs. previous year).

A total of 32’236 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport during the month of January. This led to an increase in freight volume of 36.1% compared to last year. Compared to January 2019, freight volume decreased by 8.2%.

10 February 2022