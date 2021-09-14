Zurich Airport key traffic figures August 2021: +120% vs 2020, -51% vs 2019.

In August 2021, 1’593’672 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 119.7% compared to last year. Compared to August 2019, passenger numbers for the reporting month are at 51.2%.

Passenger numbers at Zurich Airport continued to increase during the summer months. For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, monthly passenger traffic was above 50% compared to pre-crisis levels. The desire to travel was clearly noticeable and Zurich Airport was a lively place again. As in July, over one million passengers travelled through Zurich Airport in August 2021. The peak day was Sunday, August 1, 2021, with 68,862 passengers. Despite challenging passenger processes, the airport operator draws a positive review of the summer months and thanks to all partners and passengers for the good cooperation. Despite the challenging situation, the processes worked well to the greatest possible extent and most passengers arrived at the airport well prepared.

Also in view of the upcoming autumn vacations, passengers are asked to prepare well for their trip. This includes, among other things, informing themselves well in advance about the travel regulations in the destination country, arriving at the airport already tested if necessary, and having all the necessary travel documents ready at the check-in. During the autumn vacations, with around 65,000 passengers on individual peak days, similarly high daily figures are expected as during the summer vacations.

Key traffic figures August 2021

In August, the number of local passengers was 1’188’143. Transfer passengers amounted to 25.1%, equal to 398’190 passengers.

Year on year, air traffic movements increased by 49.5% to 16’228 take offs or landings. Compared to August 2019, air traffic movements decreased by 35.7%. The average passenger per movement figure increased to 127.0 (+34.5% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor was at 74.8% (+16.3 percentage points vs. previous year).

A total of 31’278 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport during the month of August. This led to an increase in freight volume of 48.2% compared to last year. Compared to August 2019, freight volume decreased by 11.8%.

13 September 2021