Zurich Airport key traffic figures April 2023: +34% vs 2022, -10% vs 2019

Compared to April 2019, passenger numbers were 90 % of the 2019 level. This corresponds to the highest monthly percentage compared to pre-pandemic levels. On 28 April 2023, 95’196 passengers travelled through Zurich Airport, the highest number of passengers per day since the outbreak of the Corona pandemic.

In April, the total number of local passengers was 1’745’811. Transfer passengers amounted to 29%, equal to 699’628 passengers.

Year on year, air traffic movements increased by 15% to 20’529 take-offs or landings. A monthly comparison shows that air traffic movements are at 88% of the 2019 level. The average passenger per movement figure increased to 136 (+11% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor was at 81% (+6 percentage points vs. previous year).

A total of 31’706 tonnes of freight were transported at Zurich Airport during the month of April. This led to a decrease of 14% in freight volume compared to last year. Compared to April 2019, freight volume decreased by 15%.

11 May 2023