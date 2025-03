Zurich Airport will stop making tannoy announcements in French, opting for German and English only.

Officials say the move aligns with global trends to reduce unnecessary announcements and improve passenger comfort. The decision is based on user data showing minimal demand for French, with just 1% of website users selecting the language.

From July 2025, Swissport staff will also drop French announcements, easing recruitment by removing language requirements amid Switzerland’s labour shortage.