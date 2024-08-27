Zurich Airport achieves record half-year results amid strong demand across all segments

Zurich Airport Ltd. reported its best half-year results ever in the first half of 2024, with a consolidated profit of CHF 151.8 million. Total revenue increased by 9% to CHF 631.1 million, driven by a strong recovery in passenger numbers, reaching 97% of pre-pandemic levels, and growth in both aviation and non-aviation segments.

The airport handled over 14.5 million passengers, while freight volumes rose by 15%. Commercial and real estate revenues also saw significant gains, bolstered by higher passenger numbers and strong performance in the Circle business centre.

The company made substantial investments of CHF 275.4 million in infrastructure and ongoing projects, including advancements in the new Dock A and baggage sorting system.

International business revenue grew by 20%, with major developments in India, Brazil, and Chile.

Looking ahead, Zurich Airport expects to handle approximately 31 million passengers in 2024, continuing its focus on sustainable and high-quality mobility solutions.