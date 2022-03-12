Self bag drop machines now available at Zurich Airport

Anyone who has already checked in online, either from home or while on the move, and received their boarding pass can now check in their baggage themselves at the ten self bag drop machines at Check-in 2, Row 5 at Zurich Airport. From the beginning of April, passengers flying with the Lufthansa Group will be able to use a further ten machines at Check-in 3.

Passengers can check in their baggage at the new machines from 23 hours before their flight during the respective operating hours. With self bag drop the evening before, there are no waiting times before check-in on the day of departure.

Bag drop in three steps

To be able to use the self bag drop, passengers must have checked in with their respective airline online in advance and received their boarding pass. At the self bag drop, the boarding pass is scanned, baggage is placed on the conveyor belt, and the baggage label is printed and placed on the baggage if this has not already been done at home. The conveyor belt then transports the baggage automatically through the self bag drop machines to Zurich Airport’s baggage sorting system.

Self bag drop is currently available to passengers flying with SWISS, Edelweiss, Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines. More airlines will be added in the coming months. In addition to the machines at Check-in 2, passengers of the Lufthansa Group will also be able to use another ten machines at Check-in 3 from the beginning of April.

11 March 2022