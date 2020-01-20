Zurich Airport prepares for Air Force One and President Trump, who will visit Davos, Switzerland

The arrival of Air Force One carrying President Trump will not go unnoticed at Zurich Airport, tomorrow 21 January. President Trump will visit the yearly World Economic Forum in Davos, located in the Eastern Alps region of Switzerland.

Air Force One’s arrival is expected on Zurich’s runway 16 between 08:00 and 10:00 (UTC +1). For the occasion, Zurich Airport will open the spotters terrace already from 07:00. President Trump is set to depart again early Wednesday afternoon.

“There are US Secret Service agents in the tower,” a spokesman for the Swiss air traffic controller, Skyguide, confirmed to the NZZ am Sonntag.

According to the newspaper, it is unusual for foreign security agents to be allowed into areas that are usually off-limits. “It’s not the general rule,” said the spokesman in the article.

The spokesman made no further comment on the role Trump’s staff would play during the landing and departure of the US president, who last visited Davos back in 2018.

Die Ankunft des US-Präsidenten wird morgen, 21.01. zwischen 8-10 Uhr auf Piste 16 erwartet. Darum öffnen wir die Zuschauerterrasse B bereits um 7 Uhr. Start der Air Force One ist am frühen Mittwochnachmittag vorgesehen. Alle Angaben sind ohne Gewähr. #WEF20 #AirForceOne #loveZRH pic.twitter.com/M8kXx6kIzU — Zurich Airport (@zrh_airport) January 20, 2020

The meeting brings together some 3,000 business leaders, international political leaders, economists, celebrities and journalists for up to five days to discuss global issues, across 500 public and private sessions.

The arrival of Air Force One always creates some pleasant tension with the plane spotters, just like in May 2017 when President Trump visited Belgium: