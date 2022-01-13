More than 10 million passengers at Zurich Airport in 2021 (+23% vs 2020, but -67% vs 2019)

Low passenger numbers in the first half of the year followed by a recovery in summer and fall, multiple changes in travel and quarantine regulations, and another uncertain situation at the end of the year had an impact on passenger and traffic volumes at Zurich Airport in 2021.

In 2021, Zurich Airport was host to a total of 10’234’428 passengers, representing a year-on-year increase of 22.7%. Compared to 2019, passenger numbers are close to one-third.

In 2021, 7.7 million local passengers (+23.1%) and 2.4 million transfer passengers (+21.7%) passed through Zurich Airport. There were no significant changes in the transfer passenger share (24.2% in 2020, 24.0% in 2021).

The average number of passengers per flight rose from 103.0 to 108.3. This was supported by a 17.4% increase in seat supply and a 2.8 percentage point increase in seat load factor to 63.9%.

Overall, there were 132’600 flight movements at Zurich Airport in 2021, corresponding to an increase of 19.1% compared to previous year’s figure. Swiss International Air Lines’ share of air traffic amounted to 51.7%, followed by Edelweiss Air (9.7%), Deutsche Lufthansa AG (3.0%) and Chair (2.7%).

There was a 35.0% increase in freight volume in 2021 versus 2020. During the year under review, a total of 393’062 tons of freight passed through Zurich Airport.

The annual media conference on the 2021 annual results will be held on March 8, 2022.