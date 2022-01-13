More than 10 million passengers at Zurich Airport in 2021 (+23% vs 2020, but -67% vs 2019)

In 2021, 10.2 million passengers passed through Zurich Airport. This corresponds to an increase of 22.7% compared to the previous year, when there were 8.3 million passengers. Compared to 2019, passenger numbers are at just under one-third. The number of flight movements was 19.1% higher than in 2020.
Low passenger numbers in the first half of the year followed by a recovery in summer and fall, multiple changes in travel and quarantine regulations, and another uncertain situation at the end of the year had an impact on passenger and traffic volumes at Zurich Airport in 2021.
In 2021, Zurich Airport was host to a total of 10’234’428 passengers, representing a year-on-year increase of 22.7%. Compared to 2019, passenger numbers are close to one-third.
In 2021, 7.7 million local passengers (+23.1%) and 2.4 million transfer passengers (+21.7%) passed through Zurich Airport. There were no significant changes in the transfer passenger share (24.2% in 2020, 24.0% in 2021).
The average number of passengers per flight rose from 103.0 to 108.3. This was supported by a 17.4% increase in seat supply and a 2.8 percentage point increase in seat load factor to 63.9%.
Overall, there were 132’600 flight movements at Zurich Airport in 2021, corresponding to an increase of 19.1% compared to previous year’s figure. Swiss International Air Lines’ share of air traffic amounted to 51.7%, followed by Edelweiss Air (9.7%), Deutsche Lufthansa AG (3.0%) and Chair (2.7%).
There was a 35.0% increase in freight volume in 2021 versus 2020. During the year under review, a total of 393’062 tons of freight passed through Zurich Airport.
The annual media conference on the 2021 annual results will be held on March 8, 2022.
Key traffic figures December 2021
In December 2021, 1’059’386 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 198.2% compared to last year. Passenger levels are 54.4% of those reached in December 2019.
In December, the number of local passengers was 738’247. Transfer passengers amounted to 30.0%, equal to 317’238 passengers.
Year on year, air traffic movements increased by 115.2% to 13’927 takeoffs or landings. A monthly comparison shows that air traffic movements are at 69.0% of the 2019 level. The average passenger per movement figure increased to 94.6 (+10.1% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor was at 57.4% (+6.9 percentage points vs. previous year).
A total of 37’464 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport during the month of December. This led to an increase in freight volume of 36.7% compared to last year. Compared to December 2019, freight volume decreased by 2.6%.