Key traffic figures Zurich Airport September 2020: -81.4%

André Orban
In September 2020, 536’406 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to a decrease of 81.4% compared to last year.

Local passengers decreased by 77.8% to 457’263 in September 2020. The transfer rate is at 14.1% in the month under review (-14.5 percentage points vs. previous year) and transfer passengers decreased by 90.9% to 75’114.

In September 2020, air traffic movements decreased to 9’606 (-60.6% vs. previous year). The average passenger per movement figure decreased to 82.0 (-38.7% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor is at 50.0% (-31.3 percentage points vs. previous year).

In September 2020, a total of 23’117 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport. This corresponds to a decrease in freight volume of 36.5% compared to last year.

12.10.2020

