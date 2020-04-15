Key traffic figures Zurich Airport March 2020: -63.2%

The effects of the coronavirus are clearly visible in March 2020: 890’134 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to a decrease of 63.2% compared to last year.

Local passengers decreased by 60.6% to 656’399 in March 2020. The transfer rate is at 26.0% in the month under review (-5.0 percentage points vs. previous year) and transfer passengers decreased by 69.2% to 230’910.

In March 2020, air traffic movements decreased to 11’135 (-49.5% vs. previous year). The average passenger per movement figure decreased to 97.6 (-21.6% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor is at 56.5% (-19.0 percentage points vs. previous year).

In March 2020, a total of 25’491 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport. This corresponds to a decrease in freight volume of 39.6% compared to last year.

In the first two weeks of April, the number of air traffic movements and passengers have further decreased with a reduction of more than 95% compared to the previous year. Nevertheless, Zurich Airport remains open and ensures the connection of Switzerland to the world. Thereby, the repatriation flight program organized by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) can be realized and certain international routes are still maintained, amongst others to Frankfurt (Lufthansa), London (SWISS), Helsinki (Finnair) and Amsterdam (KLM). Furthermore, ambulance flights are carried out, and the logistics chain can be maintained due to cargo transport.