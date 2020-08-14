Key traffic figures Zurich Airport July 2020: -78.1%

In July 2020, 688’584 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to a decrease of -78.1% compared to last year. However, the number of passengers has more than tripled compared to the previous month, particularly due to the summer holidays. The peak day in July was Saturday 25 July 2020 with 33,769 passengers.

Local passengers decreased by -75.0% to 563’354 in July 2020. The transfer rate is at 17.5% in the month under review (-10.8 percentage points vs. previous year) and transfer passengers decreased by -86.5% to 119’682.

In July 2020, air traffic movements decreased to 9’881 (-61.6% vs. previous year). The average passenger per movement figure decreased to 104.8 (-24.4% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor is at 62.3% (-21.2 percentage points vs. previous year).

In July 2020, a total of 21’519 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport. This corresponds to a decrease in freight volume of -42.9% compared to last year.

Summer holidays 2020

The summer holidays also led to an increase in passenger volume this year, although still at a comparatively low level. A new peak value since the beginning of the corona crisis until the end of July was recorded on Saturday, July 25: 33,769 passengers departed, transferred or arrived at Zurich Airport that day.

Current flights and destinations

Up-to-date flight movements can be found on our website.

The daily movement statistics can be viewed here.

Online you will find an overview of the destinations currently being served and those that can be booked, including the date of the expected start of operations.

12.08.2020