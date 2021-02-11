Key traffic figures Zurich Airport January 2021: -86.6%

In January 2021, 287’767 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to a decrease of 86.6% compared to last year.

Local passengers decreased by 84.5% to 229’080 in January 2021. The transfer rate is at 19.7% in the month under review (-11.4 percentage points vs. previous year) and transfer passengers decreased by 91.6% to 56’342.

In January 2021, air traffic movements decreased to 5’553 (-73.0% vs. previous year). The average passenger per movement figure decreased to 79.4 (-34.6% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor is at 45.6% (-26.3 percentage points vs. previous year). In January 2021, a total of 23’685 tonnes of freight were transported at Zurich Airport. This corresponds to a decrease in freight volume of 29.0% compared to last year. 10.02.2021