Key traffic figures of March 2024 for Zurich Airport showed a 12% increase in the number of passengers

In March 2024, Zurich Airport saw a significant increase in passenger traffic, with 2,339,195 passengers passing through, marking a 12% rise compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, passenger levels remain at 97% of those seen in March 2019.

Local passengers accounted for 1,550,689, while transfer passengers made up 34% of the total, reaching 784,522. The airport effectively managed the heightened Easter weekend traffic, which typically sees around 90,000 passengers per day.

Air traffic movements increased by 8% year-on-year, totalling 20,039 takeoffs or landings, representing 91% of 2019 levels. The average passenger per movement rose to 134, a 2% increase from the previous year. The average seat load factor stood at 80%, down by 0.3 percentage points.

Freight volume also saw a notable uptick, reaching 39,738 tonnes, a 12% increase compared to last year, although a 6% decrease was observed compared to March 2019.