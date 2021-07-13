Key traffic figures June 2021 for Zürich Airport still 78.5% lower than in 2019

In June, the number of local passengers was 462’606. Transit passengers made up 24.9%, equal to 153’664 passengers. Year on year, air traffic movements increased by 102.0% to 10’243 takeoffs or landings. Compared to June 2019, air traffic movements decreased by 58.6%. The average passenger per movement figure increased by 1.1% to 95.2, in comparison to the previous year. The average seat load factor decreased by 2 percentage points to 55.3% over the same time period. A total of 31’009 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport during the month of June. This is an increase in freight volume of 55.7% compared to last year. Compared to June 2019, freight volume decreased by 15.5%.