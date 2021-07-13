Key traffic figures June 2021 for Zürich Airport still 78.5% lower than in 2019

In June 2021, 621’117 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 208.0% when compared to the same period last year. Passenger numbers are 78.5% lower when compared to June 2019. With the start of the summer holidays, passenger volumes have increased further, with around 55,000 passengers expected on peak days.
In June, the number of local passengers was 462’606. Transit passengers made up 24.9%, equal to 153’664 passengers. Year on year, air traffic movements increased by 102.0% to 10’243 takeoffs or landings. Compared to June 2019, air traffic movements decreased by 58.6%. The average passenger per movement figure increased by 1.1% to 95.2, in comparison to the previous year. The average seat load factor decreased by 2 percentage points to 55.3% over the same time period. A total of 31’009 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport during the month of June. This is an increase in freight volume of 55.7% compared to last year. Compared to June 2019, freight volume decreased by 15.5%.
More passengers expected during the summer holidays
With the start of the summer holidays, passenger volumes at Zurich Airport have increased significantly. During the first two weekends in July, more than 44,000 passengers travelled through Zurich Airport per day. For the upcoming holiday weekends, around 55,000 passengers are expected per day. On peak days, this corresponds to approximately 45% of the passenger volume of 2019.