Key traffic figures July 2021 for Zurich Airport: +98.3% vs 2020, -56.7% vs 2019

With the start of the summer holidays, passenger numbers at Zurich Airport have increased significantly. On peak days, more than 65,000 passengers travelled through Zurich Airport. The desire to travel was clearly noticeable and Zurich Airport was a lively place again. This is also reflected in the traffic figures for July – for the first time since March 2020, more than one million passengers travelled through Zurich Airport.

In July, the number of local passengers was 1’036’744. Transfer passengers amounted to 23.6%, equal to 320’926 passengers. Year on year, air traffic movements increased by 54.7% to 15’283 takeoffs or landings. Compared to July 2019, air traffic movements decreased by 40.7%.

The average passenger per movement figure increased to 116.6 (+11.3% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor was at 68.1% (+5.8 percentage points vs. previous year).

A total of 31’701 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport during the month of July. This led to an increase in freight volume of 47.3% compared to last year. Compared to July 2019, freight volume decreased by 15.9%.