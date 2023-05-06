Experience Zurich Airport’s history in digital form for its 75th anniversary

To mark the 75th anniversary of Zurich Airport, the history of the biggest international transport hub in Switzerland has been prepared in digital form. The multimedia website includes real gems from the 75 years of airport history including the visit of Queen Elizabeth II when the railway station was opened and the visit of Pope John Paul II.
Exactly 77 years ago today, on 5 May 1946, Zurich voters approved – by a large majority – the loan for the construction of today’s Zurich Airport, thus laying the foundation for the largest international airport in Switzerland. Two years later, in 1948, Zurich Airport was officially opened and this year is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
As part of a complex project, Zurich Airport has now opened and digitalised its archive and made it available on a multimedia website. This digital memory comprises numerous photos and videos of key events, construction projects and people from different eras. Users can navigate easily through the years using the timeline and filter articles by topic: aviation-related, operational or corporate.
Interested persons can find out from among some 130 multimedia articles how the then swampy land was developed into a workplace for around 27,400 employees, how the building and runways developed, and on what occasion the Rolling Stones or jazz legend Louis Armstrong visited Zurich Airport.
Stories of yesterday, today and tomorrow
In line with the anniversary slogan “Yesterday – today – tomorrow. Moving with you.” the digital airport history highlights the past, the present and the future of the airport. Topics include the new Dock A, set to be completed in 2032, and the ambition of Flughafen Zürich AG to reduce its CO2 emissions to net zero by 2040.
Other highlights in the anniversary year
On 14 June, an event will be held on the observation deck to mark the maiden flight 75 years ago. Also on the same day an interactive exhibition will open in Airport Shopping, and from 1-3 September the big anniversary celebrations with plenty of highlights will take place on the airport site including at the Circle and in the park. Over 100,000 visitors are expected.