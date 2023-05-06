Experience Zurich Airport’s history in digital form for its 75th anniversary

Interested persons can find out from among some 130 multimedia articles how the then swampy land was developed into a workplace for around 27,400 employees, how the building and runways developed, and on what occasion the Rolling Stones or jazz legend Louis Armstrong visited Zurich Airport.

Stories of yesterday, today and tomorrow

In line with the anniversary slogan “Yesterday – today – tomorrow. Moving with you.” the digital airport history highlights the past, the present and the future of the airport. Topics include the new Dock A, set to be completed in 2032, and the ambition of Flughafen Zürich AG to reduce its CO2 emissions to net zero by 2040.

Other highlights in the anniversary year

On 14 June, an event will be held on the observation deck to mark the maiden flight 75 years ago. Also on the same day an interactive exhibition will open in Airport Shopping, and from 1-3 September the big anniversary celebrations with plenty of highlights will take place on the airport site including at the Circle and in the park. Over 100,000 visitors are expected.

