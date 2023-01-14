22.6 million passengers at Zurich Airport in 2022, 72% of the 2019 figure

After a first quarter that was still marked by the pandemic, passenger traffic at Zurich Airport recovered significantly over the course of the year. In the first half of the year, passenger numbers rose within a short period of time from 15,000 in some cases to up to 90,000 travellers on peak days. Although the total number of passengers is thus still below the figures for 2019, it exceeds the forecasts made at the beginning of the year.

The number of air traffic movements was 216,584 in 2022, an increase of 63% compared to 2021 and 79% compared to 2019. A total of 422,153 tons of cargo were handled at Zurich Airport in 2022. Compared to the previous year, this represents an increase of 7% and compared to 2019, a decrease of 7%.